ABIDJAN: Cote d’Ivoire’s ruling party, the Rally of Houphouetists for Democracy and Peace, began its second ordinary congress on Saturday in Abidjan, which is expected to designate its candidate for the Oct 25 presidential election, Xinhua reported.

According to Amedee Kouacou, chairman of the organising committee, the congress is being held in two phases.

The first phase took place on Saturday at the Abidjan Exhibition Centre. The second phase will follow on Sunday at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe, Kouacou said.

The congress is expected to allow the Rally of Houphouetists to review its record, outline future directions, and choose the candidate who will represent the party in the presidential election.

Rally of Houphouetists leader Alassane Ouattara has served as president of the Republic since 2011.

During a tour of the country’s regions, party supporters had expressed their desire for him to be their candidate and run for another term.

Ouattara has yet to make an official announcement but is expected to do so after the congress.