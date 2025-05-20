BANGKOK: COVID-19 cases in Thailand surged to 33,030 last week with at least 6,000 infections reported in Bangkok, according to the Thailand Department of Disease Control.

The department said the cases, recorded between May 11 and 17, more than doubled from the 16,000 cases reported the previous week.

Local media reported that of the cases, 1,918 individuals were hospitalised while two fatalities were recorded in Sukhothai and Kanchanaburi provinces.

Bangkok reported the highest number of cases at 6,290, followed by Chon Buri (2,573), Rayong (1,680), Nonthaburi (1,482), and Samut Prakan (1,442).

Most infections were among individuals aged 30 to 39.

The public has been advised to wear face masks and use an antigen test kit (ATK) immediately if they develop symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat or fatigue.