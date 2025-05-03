PETALING JAYA: DNA from two men has been discovered on the clothing of Singaporean Audrey Fang, who was brutally murdered in Spain.

Fang’s body was found in April 2024 with over 30 stab wounds. Singaporean national Mitchell Ong is currently the prime suspect in the case.

Forensic analysis conducted at a Madrid laboratory detected male DNA on Fang’s underwear and thigh, Channel News Asia reported.

The report clarified that “no traces of semen were detected” in any of the samples. However, small quantities of male DNA were identified on swabs taken from her thigh and various parts of her underwear.

The forensic team identified “two distinct, partial male genetic profiles,” which now require comparison with Ong’s DNA to determine if there is a match.

Defence lawyer María Jesús Ruiz de Castañeda stated that the forensic findings introduce the possibility of additional individuals being involved in Fang’s death.

She emphasised that Ong has “firmly and consistently” maintained his innocence since the beginning of legal proceedings.

“All necessary evidence” must be thoroughly examined, she stated

The victim was found stabbed to death on April 10 in Abanilla, Murcia, while on a solo vacation, having arrived in Spain from Singapore on April 4.

Authorities arrested Ong six days later after surveillance footage showed him picking up Fang from her hotel in a car believed to be his.

CCTV footage captured Ong leaving his hotel around 5.45pm on April 9, dressed in a hoodie and black pants. Prosecutors allege he drove Fang to a parking lot in Abanilla at approximately 11pm, leaving alone at 11.45pm.

He was later seen returning to his hotel at 2am on April 10, now wearing jeans and a blue sweater.

Ong has remained silent since his arrest and is currently in custody due to the severity of the allegations.

Manuel Martinez, the lawyer representing the victim’s family, stated that Ong’s alleged crime was committed “with premeditation and cruelty.”

He also noted several aggravating factors, including the victim’s unexpected trip to Spain. He pointed out that her family was unaware of the reason for her visit and suggested she had traveled at Ong’s request.

Evidence indicates the two stayed at a hotel and dined together multiple times. Additionally, the lawyer argued that Ong had a financial motive, as Fang had listed him as her CPF beneficiary.

He also claimed there was evidence of an emotional relationship between the two, though they were not an “official couple.”

It was reported earlier by Spanish news outlet La Verdad that on May 16, a court in Cieza was informed by the CPF Board that Audrey had designated the Ong as her CPF beneficiary.

Around the time of the nomination, close to S$200,000 (about RM697,766) was deposited into her CPF account.

The CPF Board confirmed that the victim’s savings, totaling more than €430,000 (about RM2.16 million), will not be disbursed until the conclusion of the court proceedings in Spain.

