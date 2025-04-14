Dubai holds title as world’s busiest international airport

MONTREAL: Dubai International Airport retained its position as the world’s busiest airport for international passenger traffic in 2024, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported according to preliminary figures released Monday by Airports Council International (ACI) World.

The report revealed that global passenger numbers reached nearly 9.5 billion last year, marking a 9 per cent increase from 2023 and a 3.8 per cent rise compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

The top 10 busiest airports worldwide handled a combined total of 855 million passengers in 2024, accounting for 9 per cent of global traffic.

This represents an 8.8 per cent increase from the previous year and an 8.4 per cent rise from their 2019 performance, which stood at 789 million passengers.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport maintained its lead as the world’s busiest overall, followed by Dubai International Airport and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

In terms of air cargo, volumes grew by 8.4 per cent year-on-year -- and by 3.9 per cent compared to 2019 -- reaching more than 124 million metric tonnes in 2024.

Commenting on the data, ACI World Director-General Justin Erbacci said, “Amid global challenges, the resilience of the world’s busiest airports shines through. These hubs are vital arteries of trade, commerce and connectivity.

“As air travel continues to grow, ACI World stands ready to support its members in ensuring the smooth flow of people and goods that underpin global economic, social and cultural progress.”