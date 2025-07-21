Ecuador gang leader Fito removed from prison for US extradition

QUITO: Notorious Ecuadorian gang leader Jose Adolfo Macias Villamar, widely known as “Fito,“ has been removed from prison in preparation for his extradition to the United States, according to a statement from the country’s penitentiary system.

Fito, the head of the Los Choneros criminal organization, was photographed in handcuffs, wearing a helmet and a vest, as authorities escorted him out of detention.

His removal follows his dramatic escape last year from an Ecuadorian prison, where he was serving a 34-year sentence for multiple serious crimes.

He was recaptured last month after an extensive manhunt.

The extradition process marks a significant step in international efforts to combat organized crime.

Fito’s Los Choneros gang has been linked to drug trafficking, violent crimes, and prison riots in Ecuador.

His transfer underscores the growing cooperation between Ecuador and the US in tackling transnational criminal networks. - Reuters