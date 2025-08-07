Electric air taxis in Japan by 2027 with ANA and Joby Aviation

TOKYO: Airline ANA announced plans to introduce electric air taxis in Japan as early as 2027. The initiative is a collaboration with US-based Joby Aviation.

The joint venture aims to deploy over 100 five-seater aircraft for urban mobility. ANA President Koji Shibata called the project a revolution in air travel.

Each aircraft will carry a pilot and four passengers at speeds up to 200 mph. The service could drastically reduce travel time between Tokyo and Narita.

Currently, the journey by car or train takes about an hour. The air taxi could shorten it to just 15 minutes.

ANA has not yet disclosed pricing but aims to make the service affordable. A public demonstration is scheduled for October at the Osaka Expo.

Joby Aviation CEO JoeBen Bevirt praised Japan as an ideal launchpad for air mobility innovation. The aircraft operates quietly with zero emissions.

The project initially focuses on routes between Narita, Haneda, and Tokyo. Future expansion could include additional destinations.

Joby’s design allows vertical takeoff like a helicopter before transitioning to forward flight. This reduces noise and environmental impact.

The announcement follows setbacks in the industry, including Volocopter’s insolvency filing. The German startup had aimed for a 2025 launch.

Volocopter faced delays after failing to secure engine certification in time for Paris Olympics test flights. The market remains competitive despite challenges. – AFP