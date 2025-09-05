EU diplomat holds nuclear talks with Iran as sanctions deadline approaches

DOHA: EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas met with Tehran’s top diplomat in Doha to seek a negotiated solution regarding Iran’s nuclear programme as sanctions loom.

The meeting occurred after European powers triggered a deadline for sanctions to return due to Iran’s failure to comply with commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal.

This action initiated a 30-day countdown that the United Nations described as a window of opportunity for diplomatic resolution.

Kallas discussed efforts to reach a negotiated solution on the Iranian nuclear issue with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Their talks covered multiple topics including access for International Atomic Energy Agency monitors to Iranian nuclear sites.

Discussions also addressed the status of Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

Britain, France and Germany have expressed readiness to drop the new sanctions push if Iran addresses nuclear programme concerns.

The 2015 deal negotiated under former US president Barack Obama offered Iran sanctions relief in exchange for scaling back nuclear activities.

President Donald Trump effectively terminated the deal during his first term by withdrawing the United States and imposing sweeping sanctions.

Western countries accuse Iran of seeking nuclear weapons while Tehran denies this and defends its right to a civilian nuclear programme. – AFP