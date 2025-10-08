EU must respond to Russia’s hybrid warfare campaign, says von der Leyen

STRASBOURG: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Europe must strengthen its defences against Russia’s “hybrid warfare” campaign involving air incursions, cyber attacks and damage to undersea cables.

She told EU lawmakers that recent incidents form “a coherent and escalating campaign” designed to remain deniable.

“Two incidents are coincidence, but three, five, 10 -- this is a deliberate and targeted grey zone campaign against Europe, and Europe must respond,“ von der Leyen said.

Poland, Estonia and Romania have experienced Russian air incursions while unidentified drones appeared over Denmark, Germany and Belgium.

European nations have already increased defence spending to post-Cold War highs following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and concerns about US support under President Donald Trump.

The EU now plans joint projects including anti-drone defence systems described as a “wall” against threats.

“We must not only react. We must deter because if we hesitate to act, the grey zone will only expand,“ von der Leyen stated.

She emphasised that preserving peace requires “the capacity to deter aggression and provocation” as the EU’s founding mission.

EU leaders will develop a security “road map” at this month’s Brussels summit to prepare for Russian threats through 2030.

Von der Leyen said this will include “very concrete milestones and timelines” because “only what gets measured gets really done.”

She insisted confronting “Russia’s hybrid war” demands “a completely new mindset for all of us.”

“The choice before us is very simple. We either can shy away and watch Russian threats escalate, or we meet them with unity, deterrence and resolve,“ she concluded. – AFP