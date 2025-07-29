EU proposes suspending Israel’s start-up funds over Gaza crisis

BRUSSELS: The European Commission has proposed suspending Israel’s participation in EU funding for tech start-ups, escalating pressure over the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza.

The move follows growing concerns over mass starvation in the war-torn region.

“The proposed suspension is a targeted and reversible action,“ the European Commission stated. While Israel has announced daily humanitarian pauses in fighting, the situation remains critical.

The suggestion to partially exclude Israel from the Horizon research programme will be discussed by EU member states on Tuesday, requiring majority approval to take effect.

The bloc has faced internal divisions on how to respond to the Gaza conflict, balancing staunch Israeli allies with those advocating stronger Palestinian support. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas recently proposed punitive measures after Israel was found violating a human rights cooperation agreement.

Brussels confirmed a deal with Israel to improve aid access to Gaza but stressed that more action is needed. The potential suspension would block funding for Israeli start-ups in drone tech, cybersecurity, and AI—sectors where Israel ranks among the top three EU funding recipients alongside Germany and France.

As Gaza’s population grapples with famine, Israel announced daily tactical pauses in fighting to allow aid deliveries. Trucks carrying food entered Gaza on Monday, but humanitarian groups warn far greater assistance is required to prevent starvation. - AFP