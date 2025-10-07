Everest trekkers evacuation to finish Tuesday after Tibet snowstorms

BEIJING: Evacuation efforts for more than 200 trekkers stranded near Mount Everest’s eastern face in Tibet are expected to conclude on Tuesday.

A source familiar with the situation confirmed the timeline while speaking anonymously without media authorisation.

Snowstorms across western China trapped hundreds of outdoor enthusiasts during an eight-day holiday beginning October 1.

The sudden blizzard surprised hikers attempting to view Everest’s Kangshung face over the weekend.

Rescuers successfully guided approximately 350 other hikers to safety from Tibet’s remote Karma valley on Sunday.

Snow fell continuously through Saturday in the Karma valley at an average altitude of 4,200 metres.

Eric Wen described trudging 19 kilometres through heavy snow while following footprints left by previous hikers.

The 41-year-old trekker expressed gratitude for the trail-breaking efforts that enabled his escape.

Regional authorities assisted Wen and his expedition members in reaching Lhasa by Monday.

The Karma valley remains relatively pristine since its initial exploration by Western travellers a century ago.

This eastern Everest approach features lush vegetation and untouched alpine forests nourished by glacier melt.

North of Tibet, one trekker died from hypothermia and acute mountain sickness in the Qilian Mountains.

The fatality occurred after snowstorms stranded hikers in a gully bordering Qinghai and Gansu provinces.

China Central Television reported 213 people were rescued from the Qilian area by Monday evening.

Xinjiang authorities suspended hiking and camping in the Kanas lake district on Tuesday.

Police patrolling the Altai mountains encountered 16 hikers on Sunday with one requiring hospitalisation.

The hospitalised trekker showed hypothermia symptoms but has since stabilised according to reports.

Police have successfully redirected more than 300 hitters from the dangerous Kanas area.

Highways have been cleared of hazardous ice and snow that stranded tourist vehicles over the weekend. – Reuters