FORMER actor Fang Weijie, widely known as Ian Fang, has been sentenced to 40 months in prison after admitting to sexual offenses involving a 15-year-old girl, reports The Straits Times.

The 35-year-old pleaded guilty on May 19 to three counts of sexually penetrating a minor. Five additional charges—including sexual penetration of an underage girl, harassment, and obstructing justice—were considered during sentencing. Fang is scheduled to begin serving his sentence on June 16.

Singapore district judge Eddy Tham lifted the gag order on Fang’s identity following a prosecution request, noting he would respect the wishes of the victim and her family. The victim’s identity remains protected by a court-imposed gag order.

“As a 34-year-old adult man, he knew what he was doing. He knew what was likely to take place each time he visited the victim,“ Judge Tham stated during sentencing.

“It was not a one-off event. He had taken advantage of an emotional vulnerability. His attempt to gaslight the victim for the sole purpose of saving his own neck, without any concern for her welfare, also led to more harm to the victim.”

At the time of his offenses, Fang worked as an acting instructor at First Model School, which caters to children aged 4-14.

He had previously been employed as an actor with Mediacorp until May 2023.

According to deputy public prosecutor Lynda Lee, Fang first encountered the victim at an entertainment event on May 4, 2024, where they exchanged contact details.

Their relationship developed through daily conversations, and between June and July 2024, Fang had sexual intercourse with the teenager on nine separate occasions—five times without protection, using condoms only when she insisted.

The prosecution highlighted that Fang consistently arranged to meet the teen alone at night, suggesting premeditation.

On June 6, 2024, when the victim was quarantined in a hotel due to Covid-19, Fang visited her and had unprotected sex with her despite her request for him to use protection. This was the victim’s first sexual experience.

The offenses continued even during the teen’s hospitalisation for a flu infection on June 17, 2024, when Fang visited her private room after midnight.

The girl later sought medical attention for genital pain and was diagnosed with human papillomavirus, a sexually transmitted infection.

The victim’s mother filed a police report in August after learning about the relationship. Despite police warnings to avoid contact with the victim, Fang reached out to her via social media, telling her he would commit suicide if imprisoned.

Defense attorney Noelle Teoh from Gloria James-Civetta & Co stated that while the investigation left Fang anxious about his future, he recognised the seriousness of his actions.

She claimed Fang kept the relationship private due to his public profile rather than to conceal wrongdoing.

The prosecutor revealed that the victim developed depression and experienced suicidal thoughts after Fang repeatedly contacted her, asking her to convince her mother to withdraw the charges.

She was eventually admitted to the Institute of Mental Health and diagnosed with adjustment disorder.

“She lost her confidence and was no longer happy. She will continue to live with the burden of Mr. Fang’s actions, even with the conclusion of this case,“ Lee told the court.