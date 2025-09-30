MILAN: Ferrari and Stellantis chairman John Elkann faces renewed legal action from his mother over the inheritance of Gianni Agnelli’s estate.

Margherita Agnelli’s lawyers presented a previously undisclosed handwritten amendment to her father’s will during a Turin court hearing on Monday.

The 1998 note suggests Gianni Agnelli intended his Dicembre holding company stake for his son Edoardo rather than grandson John Elkann.

Dicembre represents the controlling entity of Exor, the Agnelli family investment firm that oversees Ferrari and holds major stakes in Stellantis.

Elkann’s legal team maintains this newly presented document has no relevance to inheritance agreements finalised in 2004.

Margherita Agnelli has been engaged in an inheritance dispute with her three children from her first marriage since Gianni Agnelli’s 2003 death.

The handwritten note emerged during a separate criminal tax investigation that concluded with Elkann accepting community service.

Margherita’s lawyers argue the 1998 document should have prevented the transfer of Dicembre shares to John Elkann.

They claim both Margherita and Gianni’s widow Marella Caracciolo should have retained the portion originally intended for Edoardo.

Margherita Agnelli seeks increased inheritance shares for her five children from her second marriage despite receiving 1.2 billion euros initially.

Elkann’s lawyers emphasise that inheritance management was established through a 2004 settlement agreement.

They note Margherita definitively withdrew from Dicembre’s capital following this legal settlement.

The ongoing case continues to divide one of Italy’s most prominent industrial families. - Reuters