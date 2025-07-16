Malaysia, New Zealand agree to deepen cooperation in halal industry

WELLINGTON: Malaysia and New Zealand have agreed to deepen cooperation in the global halal industry through several strategic measures, including the alignment of certification standards, joint research efforts, and the enhancement of halal assurance frameworks.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is currently on a working visit to the island country, said the collaboration is vital to uphold the integrity and international marketability of halal products, amid rising global demand from Muslim consumers.

“This forum is especially significant as it allows both nations to explore new opportunities to strengthen the halal ecosystem through inclusive and complementary approaches,” he said at the Halal Forum and High Tea with New Zealand Minister for Biosecurity and Food Safety Andrew Hoggard, here today.

The event, held at the National Library of New Zealand, was attended by senior representatives from industry and government agencies of both countries.

Ahmad Zahid, who also chairs Malaysia’s Halal Industry Development Council (MPIH), said Malaysia’s participation in Fieldays 2025, which is the Southern Hemisphere’s largest agricultural exhibition, reflects its commitment to expanding international engagement in agriculture and the halal sector.

-- MORE

AHMAD ZAHID-COOPERATION 2 WELLINGTON

In his speech, Ahmad Zahid also expressed appreciation to New Zealand’s two recognised halal certification bodies, namely the Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand (FIANZ) and the New Zealand Islamic Development Trust (NZIDT), for their continued efforts to ensure compliance with halal standards aligned with Malaysian requirements.

“This collaboration is more than technical alignment. It symbolises mutual respect for religious and cultural values in the global trade ecosystem,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid said Malaysia also welcomes the participation of New Zealand companies and agencies in the upcoming Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS), as part of efforts to boost bilateral trade in the halal sector.

Meanwhile, Hoggard said Malaysia remains an important market for New Zealand’s halal meat exports, which exceeded NZ$60 million last year.

“Malaysia is facilitating the approval process for several halal meat premises in New Zealand seeking first-time market access. This is a key step towards expanding our halal exports,” he said.

-- MORE

AHMAD ZAHID-COOPERATION 3 (LAST) WELLINGTON

With a population of over 35 million, Hoggard said the Malaysian market offers strong growth potential.

He said that the revised halal export requirements provide greater clarity for New Zealand producers in areas such as registration, processing, documentation, packaging, and storage.

“New Zealand is fully committed to its strong partnership with Malaysia and to delivering top-quality halal products to this key market,” he added.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, is on a five-day working visit to New Zealand, which ends on Friday.