SINGAPORE: The Five Power Defence Arrangements (FPDA), formed 54 years ago by the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia and Singapore, remains relevant by adapting to contemporary security challenges, according to the member nations’ defence chiefs on Thursday.

In a joint statement, they said FPDA exercises have evolved to incorporate non-conventional elements such as maritime security, counter-terrorism, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief, complementing the regular conduct of large-scale conventional serials.

The statement was issued following the 23rd FPDA Defence Chiefs’ Conference (FDCC), hosted by Singapore at a hotel here on Thursday.

Chaired by Singapore’s Chief of Defence Force, Vice Admiral Aaron Beng, this year’s conference included participation from his counterparts: Admiral David Johnston (Australia), General Datuk Mohd Nizam Jaffar (Malaysia), Air Marshal Tony Davies (New Zealand), and Admiral Sir Tony Radakin (United Kingdom).

The FDCC, hosted alternately by Singapore and Malaysia, serves as the highest professional military forum of the FPDA and a key platform for dialogue and exchange of views among defence chiefs.

The previous conference, held in 2023, was hosted by Malaysia.

During this year’s conference, the defence chiefs discussed the importance of keeping the FPDA relevant and acknowledged its ongoing contribution to regional peace and security.

“In line with this, the defence chiefs reaffirmed conventional exercises as the cornerstone of FPDA cooperation, enhancing interoperability among member nations’ militaries and strengthening multilateral ties,” the statement said.

They also reaffirmed their continued commitment to the FPDA and its founding principles, emphasising its enduring relevance in an ever-changing security landscape.

The defence chiefs said they look forward to Exercise BERSAMA LIMA 2025, which will feature high-end warfighting serials and next-generation assets such as Australia’s F-35s and the United Kingdom’s Carrier Strike Group.

“The inclusion of next-generation capabilities exemplifies the unity and strength of the FPDA and reaffirms the continued commitment of member nations to strengthening the operational value of FPDA exercises,” the statement added.

At the conference, the defence chiefs also issued the FPDA Exercise Concept Directive 2025 and endorsed a five-year roadmap for the FPDA’s advancement.

The directive and roadmap will guide the development of FPDA exercises and initiatives, enhancing its capacity for both conventional and non-conventional operations.

The defence chiefs also called on Singapore’s Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing prior to the commencement of the FDCC.