France summons US ambassador over antisemitism claims in diplomatic row

PARIS: The United States ambassador to France received a formal summons to the French foreign ministry following his criticism of Paris regarding antisemitism.

Ambassador Charles Kushner faced diplomatic repercussions after alleging insufficient French government action against rising antisemitic incidents.

This diplomatic tension emerges alongside growing concerns about increased antisemitic acts and hate crimes throughout France.

International tensions surrounding the Gaza conflict have contributed to this heightened atmosphere according to observers.

Kushner expressed his “deep concern over the dramatic rise of antisemitism in France” in a letter to French President Emmanuel Macron.

The ambassador further criticised what he perceived as the French government’s “lack of sufficient action” to confront this concerning trend.

France responded strongly by declaring “the allegations from the ambassador are unacceptable” in an official Sunday evening statement.

French authorities additionally asserted that Kushner’s decision to release his letter to media outlets violated established international law.

Macron’s July announcement about France formally recognising a Palestinian state during a September UN meeting had previously caused irritation.

Both Israel and the United States expressed displeasure regarding this diplomatic move by the French government.

Kushner argued that such gestures “embolden extremists, fuel violence, and endanger Jewish life in France” through his correspondence.

The ambassador highlighted personal connections by stating “President Trump and I have Jewish children and share Jewish grandchildren.”

Paris took the unusual step of summoning Kushner to the foreign ministry on Monday in a rare move between the allied nations.

The French foreign ministry issued a statement acknowledging “the rise in anti-Semitic acts in France since 7 October 2023 is a reality that we deplore.”

French authorities emphasised their “total commitment” to addressing these completely unacceptable acts through appropriate measures.

France’s Jewish community members have reported surging antisemitic acts following Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

A recent incident involved 150 young Israeli tourists being refused entry to a southern French leisure park.

French prosecutors placed the park manager under investigation for suspected discrimination based on ethnic origin or nationality.

Another disturbing incident involved the felling of an olive tree memorial outside Paris honouring a young Jewish torture victim from 2006.

Macron vowed punishment over this antisemitic act of “hatred” that stirred national outrage across France.

France hosts western Europe’s largest Jewish population numbering approximately 500,000 people alongside a significant Muslim community.

Kushner’s remarks aligned with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s accusations against Macron regarding antisemitism fomentation.

Equality Minister Aurore Berge defended France’s record by stating “The French government’s fight against antisemitism is unambiguous.”

Berge emphasised that “The issue is too serious” and should not become “a diplomatic bargaining chip” during international discussions.

She acknowledged concerning antisemitism levels in Western nations by stating “I think we have reached levels that are absolutely intolerable.”

The minister further noted “a form of antisemitism in the air that is taking hold in all our democracies” requiring collective opposition.

Lawyer Patrick Klugman noted no antisemitic murders occurred in France during the past six years unlike several in the United States.

Klugman concluded that “No country is in a position to lecture others, and all must revise their approach” regarding antisemitism combat strategies. – AFP