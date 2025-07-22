France urges Israel to allow foreign press access to Gaza

PARIS: French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot has called on Israel to permit foreign journalists to enter Gaza, where famine warnings persist after 21 months of conflict.

Speaking from eastern Ukraine, Barrot told France Inter radio, “I ask that the free and independent press be allowed to access Gaza to show what is happening there and to bear witness.”

His remarks followed a warning from AFP about the safety of Palestinian freelance journalists working with the agency in Gaza.

AFP urged Israel to allow them and their families to evacuate.

Barrot confirmed France was addressing the issue, stating, “We hope to be able to evacuate some collaborators of journalists in the coming weeks.”

On Monday, AFP’s Society of Journalists (SDJ) demanded “immediate intervention” to assist reporters in Gaza.

The group highlighted the case of a 30-year-old freelancer whose older brother reportedly “fell because of hunger.”

AFP emphasised the critical role of Palestinian journalists in Gaza, where international media access has been blocked since 7 October.

In a statement, AFP said, “The work of our Palestinian freelancers is crucial to inform the world.

“But their lives are in danger, which is why we urge the Israeli authorities to allow their immediate evacuation along with their families.”

The agency previously evacuated its staff and their families between January and April 2024.

Barrot also condemned Israel’s expanded military operations in Deir el-Balah, calling for an “immediate ceasefire.”

He stated, “There is no longer any justification for the Israeli army’s military operations in Gaza.

This is an offensive that will exacerbate an already catastrophic situation.” – AFP