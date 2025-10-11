French PM faces government crisis as parties threaten to topple cabinet

PARIS: Pressure mounted on France’s newly reappointed Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu to secure approval for an austerity budget as multiple parties threatened to overthrow his government.

President Emmanuel Macron’s controversial decision to reinstate Lecornu late Friday evening drew sharp criticism across the political spectrum.

Lecornu now faces the urgent task of forming a cabinet to present a 2026 draft budget on Monday amid France’s ongoing political paralysis.

His new government faces immediate risk as opposition parties pledged to vote against it at the earliest opportunity.

Far-right National Rally leader Jordan Bardella described Lecornu’s reappointment as a bad joke and promised immediate action to remove the new cabinet.

Outgoing Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau advised his right-wing Republicans party members against participating in Lecornu’s next government.

The Socialists declared they had no deal with Lecornu and would oust his government unless he suspended the controversial 2023 pensions reform.

France has remained in political deadlock since Macron’s gamble on snap elections last year resulted in a hung parliament.

The country faces significant European Union pressure to control its growing deficit and national debt.

Lecornu’s two predecessors both fell from power due to conflicts over cost-cutting measures.

The reappointed prime minister has promised to do everything possible to deliver France a budget by year’s end.

Time is running short to provide parliament with the constitutionally required 70 days for budget examination.

President Macron has yet to address the public since the collapse of Lecornu’s first government after just 27 days.

Lecornu agreed to remain for two additional days following his resignation to conduct negotiations with all political parties.

He told French television that a revised 2026 draft budget could potentially be presented on Monday.

Lecornu warned potential government members they must commit to setting aside presidential ambitions for the 2027 elections.

His initial ministerial list faced criticism for failing to represent sufficient change from previous administrations.

Former Prime Minister Edouard Philippe suggested Macron should step down after budget passage in an unprecedented move.

President Macron has consistently maintained he will serve until the conclusion of his presidential term.

The far-right National Rally sees its best opportunity to win power in the 2027 presidential election.

Marine Le Pen remains barred from running due to a corruption conviction, leaving Jordan Bardella as a potential candidate. – AFP