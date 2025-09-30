Frontier and Allegiant CEOs to testify at US Senate airline hearing

WASHINGTON: The chief executives of low-cost carriers Allegiant Airlines and Frontier Airlines will testify before a United States Senate Judiciary antitrust subcommittee on Tuesday regarding air carrier competition.

Allegiant Airlines CEO Greg Anderson and Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle are among the witnesses scheduled to testify at the hearing.

Sharon Pinkerton, a senior vice president at Airlines for America, will also provide testimony during the session.

Airlines for America represents major carriers including United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, and Southwest Airlines.

The hearing will focus on competition issues within the United States airline industry. – Reuters