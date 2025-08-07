Putin highlights strong Russia-Malaysia political dialogue

MOSCOW: Political dialogue between Russia and Malaysia remains well established, with consistent engagement across government and parliamentary levels, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin extended a warm welcome to Malaysia’s King Sultan Ibrahim during their meeting at the Kremlin, marking nearly 60 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

“Political dialogue is well established. We communicate at the government and parliamentary levels and are in constant contact,“ Putin stated.

The Russian leader noted the active involvement of Malaysian officials in bilateral exchanges, including visits by government leaders.

“As I have said, we are in constant contact through various departments. Government leaders visit our country. I also have good relations with them,“ Putin added.

Putin highlighted Malaysia’s significant role in the Russia–Islamic World strategic development group, calling it a key platform for fostering cooperation.

The group has strengthened mutual understanding between Russia and Islamic nations, reinforcing diplomatic and economic collaboration.

Recalling his past visits to Malaysia, Putin expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality he and his delegation received.

“I am not even talking about the unique and fabulous nature. We were always welcomed very warmly at a very high level,“ he remarked.

Putin expressed optimism that Sultan Ibrahim’s visit would further enhance bilateral ties.

He also invited the Malaysian delegation to explore Moscow, describing it as one of the world’s most dynamic cities.

“I hope that you and members of your delegation enjoy getting to know Moscow, one of the fastest‑growing and most vibrant metropolises in the world,“ Putin concluded. - Bernama