MUNICH: German car manufacturer Audi has temporarily halted its imports of cars to the United States in response to US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies, reported German Press Agency (dpa).

Citing an internal memo to dealers, the Automobilwoche trade magazine on Monday reported that the decision applies to all cars delivered to US ports after April 2, when the 25 per cent tariffs on imported cars took effect.

The company is yet to comment on the report.

Audi currently has more than 37,000 cars in stock in the United States that are not affected by the new duties.

According to the report, Audi is analysing the impact of the import duties on its business.

Audi, based in the southern German city of Ingolstadt, is a subsidiary of the Volkswagen Group.