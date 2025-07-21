German man hides €10,000 in shoe after finding wallet in bakery

HAMBURG: A German man who accidentally left his wallet containing €10,000 (RM49,430) in a bakery had his money returned after police tracked down the person who took it, according to local authorities.

The incident occurred in the village of Mönchhagen near Germany’s Baltic coast.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing another man pick up the wallet after the owner left the bakery on Friday.

Police quickly identified the suspect as a lorry driver. However, he refused to cooperate, prompting officers to secure a search warrant.

The missing cash was later discovered hidden inside the suspect’s shoes. On Saturday, police returned the money to its rightful owner, who revealed he had planned to use the funds to purchase a new car.

The lorry driver now faces charges for theft and violating the Road Traffic Act, as he was found under the influence of narcotics during the police check. - Bernama-DPA