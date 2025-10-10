Germany plans Gaza reconstruction conference with Egypt amid truce

BERLIN: Germany intends to organise an international conference with Egypt to coordinate reconstruction efforts in the Gaza Strip.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced this initiative as Israel and Hamas moved closer to ending their conflict.

The conference will prioritise restoring essential services like water, energy supplies, and medical care.

A German development ministry spokeswoman confirmed Berlin could immediately supply 850 temporary housing units.

Fifty units are already in Ramallah and can be quickly transported into Gaza to provide urgent shelter.

She noted that between 90% and 92% of all buildings in Gaza have been severely damaged or destroyed.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed Israel had approved a framework for a hostage release deal with Hamas.

Merz demanded the agreement be implemented swiftly to ensure hostages, including German nationals, return to their families.

He stressed that humanitarian aid must reach Gaza’s population without delay.

Germany will contribute an additional 29 million euros in humanitarian assistance for Gaza.

This support will include medical and psychological care for hostages once they are released.

Netanyahu stated that 48 hostages remain in Gaza, with 20 still alive and 28 confirmed dead.

One deceased hostage is an Israeli soldier killed in 2014 whose body is held by Hamas.

Reports indicate four of the surviving hostages are German citizens. – AFP