Germany warns of growing drone threat amid multiple incidents

BERLIN: German authorities have issued a warning about a growing drone threat following multiple incidents involving unmanned aerial vehicles.

Officials confirmed that drones believed to be Russian flew over key military and industrial locations last week.

Similar unmanned aerial vehicles have also appeared over airports and military sites in Denmark and Norway.

Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul stated that drones are increasingly used in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

He described these sightings as further developments of that ongoing trend.

Wadephul emphasised that Germany must defend itself against these unacceptable sovereignty violations.

Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said Germany needs new responses to this hybrid threat.

He called for enhanced capabilities to detect, assess, and potentially shoot down drones.

Dobrindt characterised recent drone activities as deliberate provocations.

He specifically referenced last week’s incidents in the northern coastal state of Schleswig-Holstein.

Authorities previously revealed a drone swarm was spotted over that state.

State interior minister Sabine Suetterlin-Waack confirmed drone-like aircraft were sighted over critical infrastructure and military installations.

She did not assign blame for the incidents while noting the threat level remained unchanged.

News magazine Der Spiegel reported drones first appeared over a Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems naval shipyard on Thursday night.

Other targeted facilities included a coastal power plant, an aviation fuel refinery, and the Kiel Canal.

The Bild tabloid suggested drones were launched from a foreign-flagged ship in the Baltic Sea.

This vessel reportedly belongs to Russia’s sanctions-busting shadow fleet.

According to the report, a large mother drone released a swarm of smaller drones from the ship.

Dobrindt recently announced plans for a new German drone defence centre.

This facility will combine expertise from federal and state governments.

He also wants revised air safety laws permitting armed forces to shoot down drones.

EU leaders are discussing strengthened European defences at their Copenhagen summit. – AFP