Greta Thunberg departs Tunisia on Gaza aid flotilla to break blockade

BIZERTE: A flotilla carrying humanitarian aid and pro-Palestinian activists departed Tunisia on Monday aiming to break Israel’s blockade of Gaza.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg joined the mission to deliver a message of solidarity to Palestinians.

“We are also trying to send a message to the people of Gaza that the world has not forgotten about you,” she stated before boarding in the northern port of Bizerte.

Thunberg emphasised the necessity of civilian action when governments fail to address humanitarian crises.

“When our governments are failing to step up then we have no choice but to take matters into our own hands,” she told AFP.

Approximately 20 boats that had sailed from Barcelona converged in Bizerte for the final departure at dawn.

Yasemin Acar, a flotilla coordinator, shared images on Instagram of the early morning departure.

“The blockade of Gaza must end” and “We are leaving for solidarity, dignity and justice”, the caption declared.

The vessels relocated to Bizerte after a turbulent stay in Sidi Bou Said near Tunis.

The Global Sumud Flotilla reported two of its boats were targeted by drone attacks on consecutive nights last week.

Tunisian authorities denounced the incidents as a “premeditated aggression” and launched an investigation.

European Parliament member Rima Hassan expressed concerns about potential further attacks during the journey.

“We are preparing for different scenarios,” she explained, noting key figures were distributed across vessels for safety.

The flotilla’s departure faced multiple delays due to security concerns, boat preparations, and weather conditions.

This latest attempt follows two previous missions in June and July that were blocked by Israeli forces. – AFP