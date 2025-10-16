  1. World

Hamas says recovering remaining hostage bodies requires special equipment

Hamas militants stand guard as Red Cross vehicles (not pictured) transport the bodies of hostages who were held in Gaza since the deadly October 7, 2023, attack, after they were handed over by Hamas militants as part of a ceasefire and a hostage-prisoner swap deal between Hamas and Israel, in Gaza City, October 15, 2025. - REUTERSPIXHamas militants stand guard as Red Cross vehicles (not pictured) transport the bodies of hostages who were held in Gaza since the deadly October 7, 2023, attack, after they were handed over by Hamas militants as part of a ceasefire and a hostage-prisoner swap deal between Hamas and Israel, in Gaza City, October 15, 2025. - REUTERSPIX

CAIRO: Hamas’ armed wing announced on Wednesday that recovering the remaining bodies of hostages requires substantial effort and specialised equipment.

The group stated it has already handed over all living hostages and the bodies it managed to recover to date.

Hamas added it is currently exerting maximum effort to close this file completely.

The armed wing emphasised the challenging nature of locating and retrieving the remaining deceased hostages.

This declaration comes amid ongoing negotiations and recovery operations in the region. – Reuters