Hamas says recovering remaining hostage bodies requires special equipment

CAIRO: Hamas’ armed wing announced on Wednesday that recovering the remaining bodies of hostages requires substantial effort and specialised equipment.

The group stated it has already handed over all living hostages and the bodies it managed to recover to date.

Hamas added it is currently exerting maximum effort to close this file completely.

The armed wing emphasised the challenging nature of locating and retrieving the remaining deceased hostages.

This declaration comes amid ongoing negotiations and recovery operations in the region. – Reuters