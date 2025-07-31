Hong Kong LGBTQ event cancelled after venue denial without explanation

HONG KONG: One of Hong Kong’s largest LGBTQ events, Pink Dot Hong Kong, has been cancelled after organisers were denied a venue “without explanation”.

The annual celebration, held since 2014, was scheduled for October 12 but could not proceed after West Kowloon Cultural District refused to rent the space.

Organisers said they had engaged the venue early this year but were later informed that the booking could not proceed.

“We were notified by West Kowloon that the venue could not be rented to us, without any explanation provided,“ they stated.

Unable to secure an alternative location in time, the event was called off.

The West Kowloon Cultural District, managed by a government-appointed statutory body, told AFP it reviews applications “in accordance with established procedures” but declined to comment on specific cases.

The cancellation comes as Hong Kong’s legislature debates a bill to grant limited rights to same-sex couples registered abroad.

The proposed law, mandated by the top court to be finalised by late October, covers medical and after-death arrangements.

Lawmakers will review the bill after their September recess. – AFP