SANAA: Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels said Sunday they had launched several missiles at Israel as it came under Iranian fire, following a massive Israeli bombardment campaign on the Islamic republic.

The Huthis said in a statement they had “carried out a military operation targeting sensitive targets of the Israeli enemy” in central Israel.

The group, which holds vast swathes of territory in Yemen including the capital Sanaa, said it had targeted the area “at different times over the past 24 hours” with “a number of Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missiles”.

The Huthis said their attacks were “coordinated with the operations carried out by the Iranian military”.

The Yemeni rebels began launching missiles and drones at Israel and Israeli-linked targets after the start of the Gaza war in October 2023.

Israel has carried out numerous attacks on Huthi-controlled areas of Yemen, including on ports and the airport in Sanaa.