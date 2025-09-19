ICE recruitment drive attracts diverse applicants for Trump’s deportation push

PROVO: A diverse crowd of applicants gathered at a recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement recruitment fair in Utah, responding to President Donald Trump’s expanded deportation campaign.

Former soldiers, retirees, and Latino candidates lined up alongside others seeking to join the federal agency’s planned hiring surge of 10,000 additional agents.

John Wolworth, an unemployed former soldier who drove eight hours from Colorado, stated he was there to defend his country’s borders and culture.

“As men, it is almost in our DNA to rise to the occasion,” said the 33-year-old, who brought his resume, nursing diploma, army medals, and combat certificates.

The recruitment effort follows Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill,” which allocated $170 billion to border protection and immigration enforcement.

ICE’s website features a modernised Uncle Sam urging recruits to help remove “criminals and predators” who have “invaded” America.

Applicants ranged across age groups and ethnicities, including significant numbers of African-American and Hispanic candidates.

Allan Marquez, a 29-year-old security employee with Mexican grandparents who immigrated legally, called mass deportations necessary for national safety.

Eddie, a Texan of Mexican descent and former child protective services officer, hoped to bring humanity to the role despite qualms over recent raids.

He acknowledged concerns about ICE’s shortened training but cited job stability, benefits, and a $10,000 annual bonus for five-year service commitments.

Walter Campbell, a 26-year-old former Marine, admitted financial incentives motivated him but also cited long-standing immigration issues affecting wages.

He dismissed protesters’ comparisons to the Gestapo, arguing Trump’s electoral win provided a mandate for the deportation campaign.

Campbell acknowledged misfires in enforcement actions but defended the scale and necessity of ICE’s operations. – AFP