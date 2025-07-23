ICJ climate ruling to reshape global environmental laws

THE HAGUE: The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is set to issue a historic advisory opinion on climate change, defining nations’ legal duties to curb emissions and address environmental harm.

The ruling, expected to influence global climate policies, stems from a push by Pacific island nations frustrated with slow progress in UN climate talks.

Vanuatu’s Climate Change Minister Ralph Regenvanu called the decision a potential “game-changer” for climate justice. “We’ve been going through this for 30 years... It’ll shift the narrative, which is what we need to have,“ he told AFP.

The ICJ was tasked by the UN to clarify two key questions: what legal obligations states have to protect the environment from emissions, and what consequences they face for harming vulnerable nations. While the opinion is non-binding, experts believe it could pressure governments to strengthen climate policies.

Andrew Raine of the UN Environment Programme noted the ruling could “clarify how international law applies to the climate crisis,“ influencing courts and lawmakers worldwide. Over 100 countries and organizations submitted arguments, with small island states urging reparations from major polluters.

Margaretha Wewerinke-Singh, representing Vanuatu, argued that “responsible states are required to make full reparation for the injury they have caused.” Island nations like Tuvalu warned of existential threats, with Eselealofa Apinelu stating, “Tuvalu will disappear completely beneath the waves.”

The case highlights growing legal battles over climate inaction, with activists hoping the ICJ’s moral authority will spur faster action. Vishal Prasad of the Pacific Islands Students Fighting Climate Change stressed the urgency: “The seriousness of why we’re here is not lost upon all Pacific Islanders.” - AFP