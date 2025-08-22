India bans online gambling to curb addiction and financial ruin

NEW DELHI: India’s parliament has enacted a comprehensive ban on online gambling platforms following alarming financial losses nationwide.

The new legislation criminalises all forms of online betting, including card games, poker and fantasy sports applications.

Government data revealed that gambling companies extracted $2.3 billion annually from 450 million citizens.

This sweeping prohibition directly impacts India’s immensely popular fantasy cricket applications.

Dream11, the nation’s largest fantasy sports platform, currently serves as the primary sponsor for India’s national cricket team.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has not yet announced any changes to its sponsorship arrangements.

“If it’s not permissible, we’ll not do anything,“ BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said Friday. “The BCCI will follow every policy of the country that is framed by the central government.”

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill received parliamentary approval on Thursday evening.

Offenders face imprisonment for up to five years for offering, promoting or financing banned games.

Dream11 confirmed the discontinuation of cash games and contests on its website Friday.

Other gaming platforms remained operational pending presidential ratification of the new law.

Government officials described the legislation as necessary protection against predatory practices.

“This legislation is designed to curb addiction, financial ruin and social distress caused by predatory gaming platforms that thrive on misleading promises of quick wealth,“ a government statement said.

The law specifically exempts e-sports and educational games from the prohibition.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi endorsed the balanced approach toward digital recreation.

Industry groups had advocated for regulation and taxation instead of complete prohibition.

Supporters emphasised the devastating social consequences of uncontrolled gambling.

Officials linked gambling platforms to widespread financial distress and tragic outcomes.

The government also connected online gambling to serious criminal activities.

Ashwini Vaishnaw clarified the distinction between social games and money games.

“It encourages e-sports, which are organised competitive video games, and promotes safe online social and educational games”, a government briefing note read.

“It clearly separates constructive digital recreation from betting, gambling and fantasy money games that exploit users with false promises of profit.” – AFP