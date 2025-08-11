India boycott calls target US brands after Trump tariffs

NEW DELHI: Calls to boycott American brands are growing in India after former US President Donald Trump imposed a 50% tariff on Indian goods.

Multinationals like McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, Amazon, and Apple face backlash as anti-American sentiment rises.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s supporters and business leaders are pushing for local alternatives to US products.

India is a crucial market for American brands, with companies like Domino’s and WhatsApp enjoying massive user bases.

Despite no immediate sales drop, social media campaigns and public rallies encourage switching to Indian-made goods.

McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, Amazon, and Apple did not respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

Manish Chowdhary, co-founder of Wow Skin Science, urged Indians to support local farmers and startups in a LinkedIn video.

He highlighted South Korea’s success in making its food and beauty products globally popular.

Rahm Shastry, CEO of DriveU, suggested India needs homegrown tech platforms like China’s WeChat and Baidu.

Indian IT firms like TCS and Infosys already dominate global software services but struggle in retail expansion.

Modi recently appealed for self-reliance, stressing Indian companies should prioritise domestic needs.

Tesla opened its second Indian showroom in New Delhi amid the boycott movement.

The Swadeshi Jagran Manch, linked to Modi’s BJP, organised rallies urging people to reject American brands.

Ashwani Mahajan, the group’s co-convenor, called the boycott a patriotic duty.

A WhatsApp list circulated by the group recommends Indian alternatives for soaps, toothpaste, and drinks.

Social media campaigns feature graphics targeting McDonald’s and other foreign food chains.

In Lucknow, customer Rajat Gupta dismissed the boycott, enjoying his affordable McDonald’s coffee.

He argued tariffs are a diplomatic issue, not a reason to avoid his favourite snacks. - Reuters