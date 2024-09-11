Indonesia’s Mount Lewotobi erupts again, government to widen restricted zone

JAKARTA: Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki erupted at least three times early on Saturday, spewing an ash column 9 km (5.6 miles) high, as authorities planned to widen the restricted area, officials said.

A big eruption on Sunday by the volcano in East Nusa Tenggara province killed nine. Since then, authorities have been scrambling to evacuate 16,000 people from villages nearest the crater as eruptions continue.

“The eruption accompanied by the ejection of hot lava and hot clouds to the west and northwest of Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki is still occurring,“ said Muhammad Wafid, head of the volcanology agency.

The agency plans to expand to 9 km from 8 km (5 miles) the zone southwest to northwest of the crater that people are not allowed to enter, he said.

Evacuation efforts continued, with some 10,700 people having been removed by Friday evening, data from Indonesia's disaster agency showed on Saturday.

On Friday, Mount Lewotobi erupted several times, with an ash column up to 10 km (6.2 miles) high.