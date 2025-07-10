Iran calls for end to nuclear watchdog double standards

DUBAI: Iran has called on the United Nations nuclear watchdog to abandon its “double standards” before Tehran considers resuming cooperation on its nuclear programme.

The demand comes after President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a law suspending collaboration with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), leading to the withdrawal of its inspectors from Iran.

Relations between Iran and the IAEA have deteriorated since the U.S. and Israel bombed Iranian nuclear facilities in June, claiming the strikes aimed to prevent the development of atomic weapons. Iran maintains its nuclear activities are peaceful and denies pursuing weapons.

“The continuation of Iran’s cooperation with the agency (IAEA) depends of the latter correcting its double standards regarding the nuclear file,“ Pezeshkian told European Council President Antonio Costa in a phone call, as reported by state media. He warned that further aggression would trigger a stronger response.

Tehran accuses the IAEA of failing to condemn the U.S. and Israeli attacks, arguing that the watchdog enabled the bombings by passing a resolution accusing Iran of violating non-proliferation commitments.

The strikes led to a 12-day conflict, with Iran retaliating by launching drones and missiles at Israel.