ANKARA: Iran condemned on Sunday United States (US) airstrikes on three nuclear sites and called on the United Nations Security Council to act, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported.

In a statement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said Iran reserves the right to resist “US aggression and the crimes committed by this rogue regime” in defence of its national security following the US attacks.

It called on the UN member states to condemn the US attack and urged restraint to avoid further escalation, warning that the situation could have far-reaching impacts on regional and global stability.

“The United States, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, has committed a grave violation of the UN Charter, international law and the NPT (Non-Proliferation Treaty) by attacking Iran’s peaceful nuclear installations,” Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a statement.

“The events this morning are outrageous and will have everlasting consequences. Each and every member of the UN must be alarmed over this extremely dangerous, lawless and criminal behaviour,” he said.

Highlighting Iran’s right to respond, Araghchi emphasised, “In accordance with the UN Charter and its provisions allowing a legitimate response in self-defence, Iran reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interests, and people.”

Iran’s delegation to the United Nations also formally called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Sunday to discuss the US strikes.

In a letter submitted to the Council carried by Fars News Agency, the Iranian delegation urged “immediate action and the adoption of necessary measures under the framework of the United Nations Charter.”

The letter emphasised the need to hold “the perpetrators of these heinous crimes fully accountable” to ensure that such acts do not go unpunished.

US President Donald Trump said early on Sunday that his forces bombed three Iranian nuclear sites in Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan.

The attacks came as the latest escalation in a US-backed Israeli military assault on Iran since June 13, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory attacks on Israel.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 430 people have been killed and more than 3,500 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to the Iranian Health Ministry.