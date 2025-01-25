Israel blocks Gazans’ return to territory’s north unless civilian woman hostage freed

JERUSALEM: Israel said on Saturday it would block the return of displaced Palestinians to their homes in northern Gaza until civilian woman hostage Arbel Yehud is released.

“Israel will not allow the passage of Gazans to the northern part of the Gaza Strip until the release of civilian Arbel Yehud, who was supposed to be released today, is arranged,“ Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said.

Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said, “Hamas did not comply with the agreement on its obligation to return civilian females first.”

Two Hamas sources told AFP that Yehud was “alive and in good health”.

A Hamas source told AFP that she will be “released as part of the third swap set for next Saturday”, February 1.

Earlier on Saturday four Israeli women soldiers held captive in Gaza were released by Hamas and Islamic Jihad.