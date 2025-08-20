Israel demands all hostages release after Hamas truce offer

JERUSALEM: A senior Israeli official stated on Tuesday that the government maintains its firm position demanding the release of all hostages in any future Gaza ceasefire agreement.

This declaration follows Hamas’s acceptance of a new truce proposal that mediators describe as nearly identical to previous Israeli-approved terms.

Mediators are currently awaiting Israel’s official response to the plan, which Hamas signaled readiness to discuss just one day earlier.

Qatar expressed cautious optimism about the proposal, with foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari calling Hamas’s response “very positive.”

He noted the proposal was “almost identical to what the Israeli side had previously agreed to” while clarifying that no breakthrough had yet been achieved.

Speaking anonymously, the Israeli official told AFP that the government’s stance remained unchanged regarding hostage release demands.

The two sides have engaged in intermittent indirect negotiations throughout the nearly two-year conflict, resulting in two brief truces.

Those previous agreements facilitated hostage-prisoner exchanges but ultimately failed to establish a lasting ceasefire.

Qatar and Egypt, with United States backing, have consistently mediated these diplomatic efforts.

Egypt confirmed on Monday that both countries had submitted the new proposal to Israel, stating “the ball is now in its court.”

According to Egyptian media reports, the latest deal proposes an initial 60-day truce with partial hostage releases and Palestinian prisoner exchanges.

The proposal also includes provisions for humanitarian aid entry into Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not publicly commented on the specific plan but recently stated Israel would accept agreements ensuring “all hostages are released at once.”

Senior Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi suggested on social media that his group had “opened the door wide to the possibility of reaching an agreement.”

He questioned whether Netanyahu would “once again close it, as he has done in the past.”

Hamas’s acceptance comes amid increasing domestic and international pressure on Netanyahu to end the conflict.

Tens of thousands protested in Tel Aviv on Sunday demanding an end to the war and a deal to free remaining hostages.

Of the 251 hostages taken during Hamas’s October 2023 attack, 49 remain in Gaza including 27 whom Israel declares dead.

The new proposal follows Israel’s security cabinet approval of plans to conquer Gaza City, raising concerns about worsening humanitarian conditions.

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir strongly opposed ending the war, warning of “tragedy” if Netanyahu “gives in to Hamas.”

Gaza’s civil defence agency reported 45 fatalities from Israeli strikes on Tuesday across the territory.

Agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal described the situation in Gaza City’s Zeitoun and Sabra neighborhoods as “very dangerous and unbearable.”

He noted that “artillery shelling continues intermittently” in these areas.

The Israeli military declined to comment on specific troop movements, stating it was “operating to dismantle Hamas military capabilities.”

They emphasized taking “feasible precautions to mitigate civilian harm” in operations.

The military later confirmed a strike in Khan Yunis targeting a Hamas militant while claiming precautionary measures were implemented.

Media restrictions in Gaza prevent independent verification of casualty figures from either side.

Sabra resident Hussein al-Dairi, 44, reported “tanks are firing shells and mortars, and drones are firing bullets and missiles” in his neighborhood.

He expressed frustration that “the occupation is escalating the war against us, the civilians” despite truce discussions.

Hamas’s October 2023 attack resulted in 1,219 fatalities, mostly civilians, according to AFP tallies of official figures.

Israel’s offensive has killed at least 62,064 Palestinians, mostly civilians, according to Hamas-run Gaza’s health ministry.

The United Nations considers these Gaza health ministry figures reliable for conflict monitoring. - AFP