Israel launches ground assault on Gaza City amid UN genocide accusations

GAZA CITY: Israel launched its long-anticipated ground offensive in Gaza City on Tuesday, targeting Hamas militants and prompting widespread international alarm.

A United Nations commission accused Israel of committing genocide in the Palestinian territory, saying Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior officials had incited the crime.

The Israeli military unleashed a massive bombardment of Gaza City overnight as its troops moved deeper into the territory’s largest urban hub.

Army chief Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir stated that the military had significantly expanded its operation in Gaza City following extensive discussions with political leadership.

“We are operating deep in the area, combining ground troops, precision strikes and high-quality intelligence,“ he said.

UN chief Antonio Guterres said Israel was determined to go up to the end and not open to serious ceasefire negotiations.

The military estimated there were 2,000 to 3,000 Hamas militants in central Gaza City, with about 40% of residents having moved south.

An AFP journalist saw many people, including children, sleeping in front of a hospital in Gaza City after fleeing their homes.

Youssef Shanaa, who had taken refuge at the hospital, said people did not have money to move to the south or even move internally.

People spoke of relentless bombing in Gaza City, much of which is already in ruins after nearly two years of Israeli strikes.

Only huge piles of rubble remained of a residential block in the north of the city hit by overnight bombing.

Abu Abd Zaquout questioned why children sleeping safely were killed and turned into body parts, stating they pulled the children out in pieces.

Hamas said the assault was systematic ethnic cleansing targeting their people in Gaza.

US President Donald Trump accused Hamas of using hostages as human shields and warned they would be in big trouble if they did so.

Gaza’s civil defence said at least 44 people had been killed by Israeli fire on Tuesday.

Media restrictions in the territory and difficulties in accessing many areas mean AFP cannot independently verify details from either side.

The UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry found that genocide is occurring in Gaza and is continuing to occur.

Commission chief Navi Pillay told AFP that the responsibility lies with the State of Israel.

The investigators said explicit statements by Israeli authorities along with the pattern of conduct indicated genocidal acts were committed with intent to destroy Palestinians in Gaza.

The report concluded that Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog and former defence minister Yoav Gallant have incited the commission of genocide.

Israel categorically rejected this distorted and false report and called for the immediate abolition of the commission.

UN rights chief Volker Turk said it was for the court to decide whether it was genocide, but they see the evidence mounting.

He condemned the assault on Gaza City, saying it was absolutely clear that this carnage must stop.

The European Union said the assault would worsen an already catastrophic humanitarian situation.

Britain said it would bring only more bloodshed, kill more innocent civilians and endanger the remaining hostages.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio offered robust backing for the offensive during his meeting with Netanyahu.

Rubio said a diplomatic solution with Hamas demilitarising remained the US preference, but sometimes when dealing with savages like Hamas that was not possible.

Netanyahu said he had been invited to the White House and would meet with Trump after addressing the UN General Assembly later this month.

France is leading a UN summit where several Western governments plan to recognise a Palestinian state, angered by Israeli intransigence.

The October 2023 Hamas attack on Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally.

Israel’s retaliatory campaign in Gaza has killed at least 64,964 people, also mostly civilians, according to figures from the territory’s health ministry. – AFP