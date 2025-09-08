Israel orders new Gaza City tower evacuation ahead of planned strike

GAZA CITY: The Israeli army issued a new evacuation order for a residential tower in Gaza City on Sunday ahead of a planned bombing operation.

Army spokesman Avichay Adraee stated the military would strike the building soon due to the presence of Hamas terrorist infrastructure inside or nearby.

This warning followed a similar alert issued on Saturday for the same Al-Roya Tower structure.

The military demolished two other residential high-rises earlier in the week through air force operations.

The Al-Roya Tower remained untouched following Saturday’s initial warning announcement.

Adraee urged residents to evacuate immediately and move south toward the Al-Mawasi humanitarian zone in Khan Yunis.

This evacuation order coincided with the Israeli army pushing deeper into Gaza City to increase pressure on Hamas.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the intensified military manoeuvres during his cabinet meeting opening remarks.

Israel has not formally announced the major offensive to seize Gaza City that Netanyahu’s cabinet approved last month.

Troops have nevertheless intensified bombings and operations in the area for several weeks.

The military claims the two recently flattened high-rises were used by Hamas to monitor Israeli troops.

Hamas has consistently denied these allegations regarding the use of residential buildings. – AFP