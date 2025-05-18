Israeli army says intercepted missile fired from Yemen

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military said Sunday it had intercepted a missile fired from Yemen, where Huthi rebels have been launching strikes on Israel during its war against Hamas.

“Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile that was launched from Yemen was intercepted,“ the Israeli army said in a Telegram post.

The Huthis have regularly fired missiles and drones at Israel since the war in Gaza broke out in October 2023, following an attack on Israel by the Huthis' Palestinian ally Hamas.

On Friday, Israel bombed the Huthi-held Red Sea ports of Hodeida and Salif following three missile attacks in as many days. It threatened to target the Huthi leadership if the attacks continued.

The Huthi administration said the strikes “will be met with a painful response”, according to the Huthi-run Saba news agency.

The Huthis, who control swathes of Yemen, have launched missiles and drones targeting Israel and Red Sea shipping throughout the Gaza war, saying they act in solidarity with Palestinians.

Their firing on the shipping route drew retaliatory strikes by the United States.

However in early May, the United States sealed a ceasefire with the Huthis that did not include Israel.