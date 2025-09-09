Israeli military warns Gaza City residents to evacuate before intensified operations

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military has announced it will operate with greater force in Gaza City while warning residents to evacuate immediately.

Colonel Avichay Adraee stated on social media platform X that defence forces remain determined to defeat Hamas through intensified operations in the Gaza City area.

He specifically instructed all Gaza City residents to evacuate immediately via the Al-Rashid axis following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s warnings.

Israel has been increasing its bombardment of Gaza City despite repeated appeals from Western nations and aid agencies to cease military operations.

Netanyahu confirmed in a Monday evening video statement that Israeli forces had destroyed 50 terror towers within two days as part of the operation’s initial phase.

He emphasised that current actions represent merely a prelude to the main intensified ground manoeuvre involving organised forces preparing to enter Gaza City.

Hamas condemned Netanyahu’s statements as explicit acts of forced displacement occurring under bombardment, massacres, starvation and death threats.

The Palestinian militant group declared these actions constitute a blatant and unprecedented challenge to international laws and conventions.

Gaza’s civil defence agency reported ongoing Israeli air strikes throughout Gaza City overnight. – AFP