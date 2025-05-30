DHAKA: Japan will provide $1.063 billion in support to Bangladesh for budget assistance, railway upgrades and education, Dhaka said on Friday, as interim head Muhammad Yunus visits Tokyo to strengthen ties between the two countries.

The package includes $418 million as a development policy loan to Bangladesh to help with economic reforms and climate resilience, Yunus’ press office said in a statement.

Another $641 million will be used to upgrade a railway line while Japan will also provide $4.2 million in grants for scholarships for Bangladeshi students.

Japan Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Friday met with Nobel Peace laureate Yunus, who took over as interim head of the South Asian country last August, after deadly student-led protests forced then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to flee to India.