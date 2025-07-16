Japanese businessman jailed in China for espionage sparks diplomatic tension

BEIJING: A Japanese businessman has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison by a Chinese court on espionage charges, further straining diplomatic ties between Tokyo and Beijing.

The employee of pharmaceutical firm Astellas was detained in March 2023 and formally arrested in October before receiving the verdict this week.

Japanese ambassador Kenji Kanasugi expressed deep regret over the ruling, calling it “extremely regrettable” in remarks to Japanese media.

The case adds to existing tensions between the two nations, which have long clashed over territorial disputes and historical grievances.

China’s foreign ministry defended the judicial process, with spokesman Lin Jian stating that authorities handle cases “in strict accordance with the law.”

He assured foreign nationals in China that compliance with local laws eliminates any cause for concern.

According to Japanese broadcaster NHK, five Japanese citizens, including the Astellas executive, are currently detained or imprisoned in China.

Tokyo has repeatedly urged Beijing for their release, with the embassy issuing a fresh appeal for transparency and humane treatment following the latest sentencing.

The convicted man, who reportedly spent two decades working in China and held a senior role in a Japanese business lobby, was preparing to return home before his abrupt detention.

The case underscores ongoing friction in Sino-Japanese relations, with consular access and judicial fairness remaining contentious issues. – AFP