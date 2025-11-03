NEW YORK: A U.S. judge on Monday ordered that Palestinian Columbia student Mahmoud Khalil not be deported for now as part of U.S. President Donald Trump’s crackdown on some anti-Israel protesters, and set a court hearing in the case for Wednesday.

Trump publicly denounced Khalil and said more arrests would follow. Khalil has been moved to a federal jail for migrants in Louisiana to await deportation proceedings, according to his lawyers and a U.S. detainee database.

Demonstrators on the streets of New York City, the state attorney general and the American Civil Liberties Union have denounced his arrest by U.S. Department of Homeland Security agents as an attack on free speech.

Police and hundreds of protesters briefly clashed in lower Manhattan and at least one person was detained, according to a Reuters witness.

Khalil, who had held legal permanent resident status and was arrested Saturday, has been a prominent figure in Columbia’s pro-Palestinian student protest movement that set off campus demonstrations across the United States and around the world last year. Trump branded Khalil a “Radical Foreign Pro-Hamas Student” on social media.

On Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Jesse Furman put a hold on his deportation “unless and until the Court orders otherwise.”

Khalil’s lawyers also urged Furman to order Khalil’s return to New York. They accused the government of seeking to deprive Khalil of access to legal counsel by sending him far from New York.

Trump said on social media that Khalil’s “is the first arrest of many to come.”

The Trump administration has not said Khalil is accused of or charged with a crime, but Trump wrote that his presence in the U.S. was “contrary to national and foreign policy interests.”

The Education Department on Monday sent letters to 60 U.S. universities, including Harvard, Columbia, Yale and four University of California schools, warning them of cuts in federal funding unless they addressed allegations of antisemitism on campus.

Even before Khalil’s arrest, students say federal immigration agents have been spotted at student housing around Columbia’s Manhattan campus since Thursday, a day before the Trump administration announced it was canceling $400 million in federal grants and contracts awarded to the school because of what it described as antisemitic harassment on and near Columbia’s New York City campus.

The federal agents have been trying to detain at least one other international student, according to the Student Workers of Columbia labor union. Spokespeople for DHS and ICE declined to answer questions about the union’s account, which Reuters was unable to independently verify.

A spokesperson for the Department of State said visa records are confidential under U.S. law and so the department could not comment.

‘CHILLING EFFECT’

On Saturday evening, agents from the Department of Homeland Security arrested Khalil in front of his wife, a U.S. citizen who is eight months pregnant, telling him his student visa had been revoked, according to Amy Greer, a lawyer for Khalil.

His wife showed the agents Khalil’s green card and they also threatened to arrest her if she did not leave her lobby, Greer said.

They then said the green card was also revoked and handcuffed Khalil, Greer said.

Hours before his arrest, Khalil told Reuters he was concerned that the government was targeting him.

Khalil and other activists note that Jewish students are among the protest organizers, and say their criticism of Israel and its U.S. government support is being wrongly conflated with antisemitism.

Jewish faculty at Columbia held a rally and press conference in support of Khalil outside a university building on Monday, holding signs saying “Jews say no to deportations.”

“There is a chill in the air. It’s a chill of fear and despair,“ said Marianne Hirsch, professor of English and comparative literature at Columbia University, who grew up in Romania as a child of Holocaust survivors.

While the Trump administration has cited concerns over antisemitism, the president and his allies have themselves been accused of enabling antisemitism.

Following a 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where some demonstrators carried torches and chanted “Jews will not replace us,“ Trump said there were “fine people on both sides.”

Trump, who denies allegations of being antisemitic, also faced criticism in 2022 for dining with white supremacist Nick Fuentes.