Libya municipal elections face security challenges amid voting delays

TRIPOLI: Hundreds of thousands of Libyans are voting in the second phase of municipal elections under heightened security measures.

The elections follow delays caused by security incidents and irregularities at several polling stations.

This vote is seen as a crucial test for democracy in Libya, which remains divided since the 2011 uprising.

Polling is taking place in around 50 municipalities, including Tripoli, with 380,000 registered voters eligible to participate.

A strong police presence has been deployed in western regions by the Tripoli-based unity government.

Libya has been split between rival administrations since the fall of Moamer Kadhafi in 2011.

The UN-recognised government in Tripoli faces opposition from eastern forces led by Khalifa Haftar.

The first phase of elections took place in November across 58 cities, with the second phase initially planned for 63 municipalities.

The High National Election Commission suspended voting in 11 municipalities due to irregularities, mostly in Haftar-controlled areas.

On Saturday, elections in seven more western municipalities were postponed to August 23 following arson attacks.

Electoral materials were destroyed in Zawiyah and Sahel al-Gharbi just a day before polling began.

Armed men also attacked the election commission’s headquarters in Zliten earlier this week.

The UN Support Mission in Libya condemned the attacks as a threat to the democratic process.

UNSMIL stated that such acts aim to disenfranchise citizens and obstruct elections.

For Tripoli resident Esraa Abdelmomen, the elections are crucial for local governance and fund allocation.

Libya held its first post-Kadhafi elections in 2012 but has faced instability since then.

Some western municipalities are voting in local elections for the first time since 2014. - AFP