Macron faces pressure as allies desert him in French political crisis

PARIS: President Emmanuel Macron faces mounting pressure from within his own political camp to resolve France’s deepening political crisis.

A key ally has publicly called for Macron to resign as his outgoing prime minister makes a last-ditch effort to form a coalition government.

Two former prime ministers delivered shock interventions by criticising Macron’s handling of the escalating political situation.

Gabriel Attal stated he could no longer understand the president’s decisions while Edouard Philippe urged early presidential elections.

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu resigned on Monday morning after failing to secure support for his new government across the centre-right coalition.

Macron subsequently gave Lecornu until Wednesday evening to resolve the situation, offering a potential lifeline for the premier to remain in office.

France has been trapped in political crisis since Macron’s gamble on summer 2024 legislative elections backfired dramatically.

The election results produced a hung parliament and significantly strengthened the far-right opposition.

Confronting the most serious domestic crisis of his presidency, Macron now faces several difficult options.

He could reappoint Lecornu, select what would be his eighth prime minister, or call new legislative elections.

A more extreme possibility involves Macron stepping down early and holding snap presidential elections where he would be ineligible to stand.

Edouard Philippe denounced what he called a “distressing political game” and urged Macron to help France exit the crisis.

Philippe stated Macron must “guarantee the continuity of the institutions by leaving in an orderly manner”.

Gabriel Attal remarked that after multiple new premiers, it was “time to try something else” in French politics.

Attal noted that since the 2024 presidential elections, decisions gave “the impression of a kind of determination to keep control”.

However, Attal later told his lawmakers that he did not want Macron to resign, according to a meeting participant.

Le Monde newspaper reported that “the presidential camp is seeking to distance itself from Macron”.

Lecornu began meeting party leaders at the prime minister’s office in an attempt to break the political deadlock.

Socialist party leader Olivier Faure called for “a change of course” with a “left-wing government”.

Bruno Retailleau said he wasn’t against remaining in a cabinet with Macron’s centrists under certain conditions.

The next prime minister will confront the challenge of securing support for an austerity budget amid record public debt.

Lecornu’s two immediate predecessors were ousted by parliament during a standoff over the spending bill.

The political chaos unfolds ahead of the crucial 2027 presidential elections, seen as a historic crossroads.

Marine Le Pen’s far-right movement senses its best opportunity yet to capture national power.

Le Pen stated it would be “wise” for Macron to resign while also urging snap legislative elections as “absolutely necessary”.

The hard-left France Unbowed party wants to begin an impeachment process against Macron in parliament.

An Odoxa opinion poll found 57% of French people believe Macron was “entirely responsible” for Lecornu’s resignation.

The same survey revealed 70% of respondents supported the president’s resignation. – AFP