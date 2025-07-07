Malaysia affirms independent economic policy amid Trump tariff threat

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has reaffirmed its commitment to an independent foreign and economic policy, emphasising trade facilitation over ideological alignment.

The statement from the trade ministry comes in response to former U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent threat to impose an additional 10% tariff on countries aligned with the BRICS group.

Malaysia was accepted as a partner country to BRICS, a coalition of major emerging economies, in October last year.

The ministry clarified that its engagement with the bloc is aimed at fostering economic cooperation rather than political alignment.

“We maintain an independent stance in our economic and foreign policies,“ the ministry said. “Our priority is trade facilitation and mutual growth, not ideological commitments.”

The remarks highlight Malaysia’s balancing act in global trade dynamics, particularly amid shifting geopolitical tensions.

Trump’s proposal, though not yet policy, has raised concerns among nations linked to BRICS, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

Analysts suggest Malaysia’s response signals a cautious approach to avoid economic repercussions while preserving its trade relationships.

The country has long pursued a non-aligned foreign policy, prioritising economic diversification and regional partnerships. - Reuters