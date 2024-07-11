PETALING JAYA: A 21-year-old man set his father’s home on fire after his father was unable to purchase him a motorcycle.

According to Harian Metro, the incident occured in Desa Gombang, West Java, Indonesia on Nov 5.

Depok Police Chief, AKP Affandi, stated that the incident had stemmed from the father’s inability to buy the motorcycle the suspect requested.

“The suspect’s father (known as RJ) did not buy the motorcycle because he did not have the money.

“The suspect had argued with his father that night and in the morning, he proceeded to set fire to the back room until the entire house was on fire,” he was quoted as saying.

The house which had three bedrooms and one living room was almost completely destroyed. There were no casualties reported.

“The suspect is currently being held at Depok police station,” said Affandi.

Meanwhile, a neighbour, Haris, admitted to feeling panicked when the incident took place.

He explained that everyone in the community worked together to extinguish the fire. However, they were only able to save the neighbouring houses.