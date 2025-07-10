Mekong-Japan meeting boosts sustainable development in Southeast Asia

KUALA LUMPUR: The 16th Mekong–Japan Cooperation Ministerial Meeting has reinforced the shared goals of sustainable development and environmental protection in the Mekong subregion.

Held alongside the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, the discussions focused on strengthening regional resilience and prosperity.

Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn highlighted the commitment to stability and growth within the Indo-Pacific framework.

“The meeting explored potential avenues for cooperation in sustainable development, environmental protection and regional connectivity,“ he said.

Co-chaired by Prak Sokhonn, Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, and Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son, the meeting marked 18 years of collaboration since the partnership began in 2007.

Foreign ministers from Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam attended the gathering.

The Mekong–Japan Cooperation framework unites Japan with five Mekong countries to advance sustainable development and inclusive growth in mainland Southeast Asia.

A new phase was launched with the Mekong–Japan Cooperation Strategy 2024, aligning with ASEAN’s regional goals and Japan’s Free and Open Indo-Pacific vision.

Held under Malaysia’s 2025 ASEAN chairmanship theme of “Inclusivity and Sustainability,” the high-level meetings at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre attracted around 1,500 delegates from July 8 to 11. – Bernama