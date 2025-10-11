Melania Trump says Putin talks secured return of Ukraine war children

WASHINGTON: US First Lady Melania Trump announced she secured the release of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia through direct communication with President Vladimir Putin.

She revealed weeks of behind-the-scenes diplomacy with the Kremlin chief following his Alaska summit with her husband, President Donald Trump.

Eight children displaced by Moscow’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine had been returned to their homes in the last 24 hours.

The 55-year-old said Putin agreed to help after she passed him a letter through Trump at the summit, which otherwise ended without a war resolution.

“Much has unfolded since President Putin received my letter last August,“ she told reporters at a rare White House announcement.

“He responded in writing signalling a willingness to engage with me directly and outlining details regarding the Ukrainian children residing in Russia.”

The Slovenian-born former model said both sides had “several back channel meetings and calls, all in good faith.”

“My representative has been working directly with President Putin’s team to ensure the safe reunification of children with their families between Russia and Ukraine,“ she said.

“In fact, eight children have been rejoined with their families during the past 24 hours.”

Seven of them were returned to Ukraine from Russia, while one young girl went back to Russia from Ukraine.

Three were separated from their parents and “displaced to the Russian Federation by frontline fighting.”

The others, including the girl returned to Russia, were “separated from family members across borders” by the conflict.

Kyiv has accused Moscow of abducting almost 20,000 children from parts of eastern and southern Ukraine after the February 2022 invasion.

Ukraine has made the issue of the abducted children a diplomatic priority.

The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Putin and his children’s rights commissioner, Maria Lvova-Belova, over the child abduction allegations.

Russia has said it moved some Ukrainian children from their houses or orphanages for protection due to the threat of hostilities.

Melania Trump said Russia had “demonstrated a willingness” to share details to identify abducted children, including biographies and photos.

She said she would continue to work for more children to return to their homes.

“This is an important initiative for me. It is built on shared purpose and lasting impact,“ she added.

The announcement marked a rare glimmer of progress in the Ukraine war, which Trump vowed to solve within 24 hours of taking office.

It was also a rare solo appearance by Melania Trump, an elusive figure at the White House since her husband’s return to power in January.

But she has highlighted a number of initiatives, often involving children.

Melania also accompanied her husband on his state visit to Britain in September, making a joint appearance with Princess Catherine. – AFP