Meta updates smart glasses with live AI function

SAN FRANCISCO: Meta announced on Monday several new AI-powered upgrades for its Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, including the ability to have an ongoing conversation and translate between languages.

With Monday’s update, Meta becomes one of the first tech giants to market with real-time AI video on smart glasses. Ray-Ban Meta owners in Meta’s early access programme for the United States and Canada can now download firmware v11, which adds “live AI”, according to the company.

Firmware v11 also introduces live translation, which enables Ray-Ban Meta wearers to translate real-time speech between English and Spanish, French, or Italian. When a wearer is talking to someone speaking one of those languages, they’ll hear what the speaker says in English through the glasses’ open-ear speakers and get a transcript on their paired phone.

First unveiled this fall, live AI lets wearers continuously converse with Meta’s AI assistant, Meta AI, to reference things they discussed earlier in the conversation.

Live AI also works with real-time video. Wearers can ask questions about what they’re seeing in real time.